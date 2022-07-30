Tate (2-3) allowed two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Reds.

Tate extended his scoreless streak to 8.1 innings over his last eight appearances. The Orioles' four-run rally in the ninth inning put him in line for the win, his first since July 8 and just his second of the year. The right-hander has a 2.22 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB across 48.2 innings overall while adding two saves and 12 holds as a high-leverage option, though he remains a step or two below closer Jorge Lopez in the Orioles' bullpen hierarchy.