Tate (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing a walk and striking out two to earn the win Saturday versus the Yankees.

Tate relieved starter Keegan Akin with one out in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, the Orioles' offense sparked to life with a five-run rally, and that put Tate in line for his first major-league win. The right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across 11 innings this season. He's allowed just two walks over 4.2 scoreless innings in his last three appearances.