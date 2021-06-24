Tate allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 13-0 loss to Houston.

Through 11.1 innings in June, Tate has a 2.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB. The biggest flaw in the right-hander's pitching so far is a 3.5 BB/9, but he's been able to more effectively limit run-scoring opportunities lately. With a 3.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 26 innings overall, Tate could be in line to see more high-leverage work, although such opportunities aren't going to be common given Baltimore's struggles as a team this year.