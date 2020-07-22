Tate (forearm) still hasn't resumed playing catch and could begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com

Tate hasn't played since being hit by a comebacker during an intrasquad game July 10, and manager Brandon Hyde revealed Wednesday that he could begin the season on the injured list with Opening Day scheduled for Friday. It's unclear when the right-hander will be able to resume throwing, and how much of the season he misses remains to be seen. Once he's healthy, Tate is expected to primarily work in lower-leverage situations in 2020.