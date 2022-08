Manager Brandon Hyde named Tate, Felix Bautista and Cionel Perez as the likely candidates to see save opportunities after the Orioles traded Jorge Lopez to the Twins on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tate has two saves and 12 holds as a setup man for Baltimore this year, and he also has a 2.22 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 48.2 innings. It's unclear exactly how Hyde's matchup-based approach will shake out, though it limits the value of all three pitchers for fantasy managers.