Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that a decision on Tate (forearm) is coming "sometime soon," Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Tate's rehab window has come to a close, so he either has to be activated from the injured list or optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The 29-year-old is recovered from his offseason forearm strain but has surrendered 15 runs -- 13 earned -- in 8.1 innings of relief between three different levels of the O's minor-league system. That works out to a 14.04 ERA.
