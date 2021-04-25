Tate pitched two perfect innings with no strikeouts in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.

After Wade LeBlanc and Tyler Wells combined to give up seven runs in the first four innings, the Orioles didn't have much of a chance at a win. Tate at least made sure it didn't get worse, as he pitched the seventh and eighth innings cleanly. He threw 12 of his 19 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB across 7.1 innings this season. He's picked up a pair of holds and one loss in eight outings.