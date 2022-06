Tate (0-3) allowed a run on a hit, a walk and a hit batter with two strikeouts in an inning, taking the loss Saturday versus the Rays.

Tate pitched his way into a bases-loaded jam, and surrendered the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. This was his first loss and second earned run against since May 17, a span in which he's added four holds in his last 13 appearances. The right-hander still has a steady 1.95 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 26:6 K:BB, nine holds and a save through 32.1 innings overall.