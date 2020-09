Tate was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right finger sprain, retroactive to Monday.

Tate pitched relatively well in 2020 while working mainly as a low-leverage reliever for Baltimore as he posted a 3.24 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 16.2 innings. However, he'll miss the remainder of the regular season due to his finger injury. The right-hander should be ready for spring training in 2021 after his promising 2020 campaign.