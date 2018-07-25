Tate was traded from the Yankees to the Orioles along with Josh Rogers and Cody Carroll in exchange for Zach Britton on Tuesday.

He is the headliner in the package, although his prospect star has faded quite a bit since the Rangers selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Pitching prospects with that type of pedigree typically don't get traded twice before they reach Triple-A (he was dealt to New York in 2016 as the headliner in the deal that sent Carlos Beltran to Texas) if their outlook is particularly promising. He still has a slight chance to reach a high ceiling -- he will flash several plus pitches -- but he is more likely to make it as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter, or perhaps a late-inning reliever. Tate has now logged 107.2 innings at Double-A, working there with a 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 82.2 innings this season. This trade works in Tate's favor, as he would have faced stiffer competition for a rotation spot with the Yankees, and should be given a long leash with Baltimore. He has been assigned to Double-A Bowie, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.