Tate is healthy and participating in a normal throwing program this offseason, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Tate was limited to just 13 rehab appearances this season because of a right forearm issue, but the Orioles are confident the reliever has finally put the injury behind him. A healthy Tate -- who posted a 3.05 ERA over 67 relief appearances in 2022 -- could provide a big boost to a Baltimore bullpen which will be without Felix Bautista (elbow) in 2024.