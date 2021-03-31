Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Tate will be included on the Opening Day roster, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tate and Cole Sulser were awarded the final two spots in the bullpen over Travis Lakins, who was optioned to the minors. With Hunter Harvey (oblique) beginning the season on the 60-day injured list, the Orioles lack an obvious top candidate to close, but Tate isn't expected to warrant much early consideration for saves. Instead, he's expected to work in middle relief, with his past experience as a starter in the minors making him a candidate to cover multiple innings when needed.