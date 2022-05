Tate saved a 4-2 victory over the Royals in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out two in the ninth inning.

With closer Jorge Lopez unavailable after throwing 25 pitches in Game 1, Tate worked around a leadoff single to strike out two and secure his first save of the season. The 28-year-old has been superb in the setup role with a 1.93 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in 14 innings across 12 games and stands to gain significant appeal if Lopez were to falter.