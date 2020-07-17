Tate (forearm) is scheduled to play catch in "a day or two" but is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been shut down since being hit by a comebacker during an intrasquad game last Friday, and he was still dealing with some swelling as recently as Thursday. Tate underwent an MRI, which came back clean, but his inability to throw for a week-plus shortly before the start of the season makes it difficult to see him being game ready for the season opener.