Tate (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
The 28-year-old was ruled out for the first month of the season back in February due to a flexor strain, so his move to the injured list was to be expected. Tate was throwing bullpen sessions for the final two weeks of spring training, so he appears on track to be available in late April or early May.
