The Orioles transferred Tate (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Tate has been on the injured list since Opening Day, so a move to the 60-day IL doesn't impact his return date. His spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Josh Lester, who was selected to the big-league squad from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
