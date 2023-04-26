Tate's (forearm) next four or so appearances will come with Double-A Bowie, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Tate made his first rehab appearance with High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday, allowing a run on two hits and striking out two in one inning. He's expected to need four or five more outings at a minimum, including two on back-to-back days, before he's ready to join the Orioles for his season debut.