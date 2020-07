Tate was diagnosed with a sore right forearm after an MRI returned negative Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tate will likely be barred from throwing for at least a few days, but with the MRI detecting no structural damage, he doesn't look to be in danger of a long-term absence. The 2015 first-round pick is vying for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen and is expected to work mostly in lower-leverage spots this season.