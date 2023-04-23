Tate (forearm) told reporters Sunday that he'll need to make five-to-six rehab appearances before being ready to return to the Orioles, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Tate was in the clubhouse before Sunday's game against the Tigers as he's set to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days. The right-hander also said he'll need to be able to work in back-to-back games before returning to the majors. Tate has missed all of the 2023 season with a flexor strain, but he has a chance to help the Baltimore bullpen around the start of May.