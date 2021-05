Tate (hamstring) will resume throwing off a mound in the next few days, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tate has been on the injured list with a left hamstring strain since May 9, but he'll take a step in his recovery process when he's able to throw off the mound. The right-hander will need to face hitters before he's cleared to return to game action, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.