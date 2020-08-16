Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Tate (forearm) is nearing a return from the 10-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "A couple days ago [Tate] threw an inning-plus down [at the Orioles' alternate training site in Bowie]," Hyde said. "So he's getting close."

Tate was placed on the injured list July 22, shortly after he was struck in the right forearm by a comebacker during an intrasquad game. Now that he's progressed to the point of facing hitters, Tate has seemingly moved past the injury, and he could be activated the next time the Orioles require a fresh arm in the bullpen.