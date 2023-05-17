Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Tate (forearm) will make at least one more rehab appearance prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tate, who has been on the IL all season while recovering from a right forearm strain, began his rehab assignment in late April and has already made eight appearances. However, with Tate having turned in a 17.05 ERA and 3.16 WHIP across 6.1 innings in those outings, the Orioles will want to see the right-hander turn in some better results on the farm before inserting him into the big-league bullpen. Tate could be ticketed for a middle-innings role out of the bullpen once activated.