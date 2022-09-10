Tate allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings while earning a save over Boston on Friday.

Tate needed just 15 pitches (12 strikes) to record the final four outs of Friday's 3-2 victory. It was his first save since Aug. 26 after he earned a win in each of his last two outings. Tate is now sporting a 2.66 ERA with a 55:10 K:BB through 58 appearances. Felix Bautista (arm) was not available Friday and Tate could be in line for more ninth-inning work should Bautista miss any additional time.