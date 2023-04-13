Tate (forearm) remains on track to rejoin the Orioles' bullpen at some point in May, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Tate was diagnosed with a flexor strain back in February but has been throwing for a little while without issue. It's not clear when he might be ready for a rehab assignment, but it shouldn't be too far off.
More News
-
Orioles' Dillon Tate: Moves to 15-day IL•
-
Orioles' Dillon Tate: Throwing another bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Dillon Tate: Ready for full-mound work•
-
Orioles' Dillon Tate: Steps back on half mound•
-
Orioles' Dillon Tate: To miss first month of season•
-
Orioles' Dillon Tate: Avoids arbitration with Baltimore•