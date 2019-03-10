Orioles' Dillon Tate: Optioned to Double-A
Tate was sent to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tate has spent the last two seasons at Double-A, although he struggled to a 5.75 ERA with 21 punchouts over 40.2 frames as a starter in 2018. He entered spring training as a reliever, but the club remains optimistic that he can develop into a reliable starter or at least a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for the Orioles in the future.
