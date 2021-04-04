Tate pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox

Tate needed only 11 pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the eighth. The 2015 first-round pick was solid in his second season, posting a 3.24 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and two holds across 16.2 innings in 2020. He only made 12 appearances -- the right-hander could be a versatile option in the Orioles' bullpen, capable of working in both long-relief and higher-leverage assignments. Tate isn't expected to be in the closer conversation.