Tate struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Yankees on Sunday.

Tate made his first appearance since coughing up a two-run homer in his last appearance. The 6-foot-2 righty has now converted five saves in six chances while posting a 2.84 ERA through 73 innings this season. He'd given up five runs (four earned) over his previous seven appearances since his last save Sep. 9.