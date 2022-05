Tate struck out two in a perfect inning during Monday's 10-0 win over the Red Sox.

Tate has allowed two unearned runs in 6.2 innings across his last six appearances. He's been effective in a high-leverage role this season, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB with a save and six holds in 22 appearances spanning 25 innings. Despite the solid work, he hasn't been able to mount a challenge to Jorge Lopez's grip on the closer role.