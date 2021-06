Tate allowed a hit and struck out one over one inning in Wednesday's 14-1 loss to the Mets.

Starter Matt Harvey didn't have it Wednesday, and Tate was called upon to pick up an inning in the lopsided loss. The 27-year-old had given up eight runs across his previous 10.1 innings, so it's progress that he was able to keep runs off the board this time out. He's amassed a 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 18.2 innings overall. Tate has added three holds and a 0-3 record in 16 outings.