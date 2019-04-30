Double-A Bowie placed Tate on its 7-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified issue.

Bowie has deployed Tate as both a starter and a reliever this season, with the right-hander churning out a 6.08 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 13.1 innings over his five outings. The nature and extent of his setback aren't clear, but it's nonetheless a negative development for a pitcher who has only seen his outlook in dynasty leagues plummet since being acquired from the Yankees in the summer of 2016.

