Tate (elbow) said he will throw 20 pitches off a full mound Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tate is set to take the next step forward in his recovery from a right elbow strain after he resumed throwing off a half mound last week. The 28-year-old noted that he'll throw only fastballs in Tuesday's workout, but if all goes well, he could begin to incorporate breaking pitches in his throwing sessions to come. Tate is set to begin the season on the injured list and could be sidelined through April.