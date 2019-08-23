Tate was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Tate was brought up to take the roster spot of Shawn Armstrong (forearm), who landed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Tate has appeared in two games with the Orioles this season, and has allowed six earned runs over five innings, good for a 10.50 ERA. Given that he threw multiple frames in both his last two appearances, Tate figures to slot into a long-relief role for the big club.

