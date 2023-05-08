Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Monday that Tate (forearm) will have a rehab outing for Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. .

Tate's rehab outing with the Tides will not be his last, Ruiz reports. The right-hander continues to make progress from the forearm strain that has sidelined him for the start of the year. It seems likely that Tate is operating in the middle innings for the Orioles at some point in the middle of May.