Tate (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list and demoted to High-A Frederick on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Tate made two starts and three relief appearances for Double-A Bowie prior to landing on the injured list in late April. He struggled to a 6.08 ERA after posting a 5.75 ERA in seven starts for Bowie last season. He'll drop down to High-A to sort himself out, a level at which he hasn't pitched since 2017.