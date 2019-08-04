The Orioles optioned Tate to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Tate made his third big-league appearance Sunday, giving up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two over an inning of relief en route to earning his first hold. The right-hander surrendered runs in each of his three outings with the Orioles and will likely need to show improved command at Triple-A before getting a call back to the big club.