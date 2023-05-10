Tate (forearm) allowed a hit and a walk in scoreless inning for Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday in a rehab appearance, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tate will make at least one more rehab appearance for the Tides after his scoreless outing Wednesday. The right-hander will likely need to be able to work in back-to-back contests before he's called up, but it does appear Tate is not far away from making his season debut with Baltimore after missing the first six weeks with a forearm strain.