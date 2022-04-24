Tate walked one and struck one in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Tate was considered a possible closer after the Orioles' bullpen shakeup just before they broke camp, but Jorge Lopez has seized that role with four saves so far. Instead, Tate's worked in more of a setup role. He has three holds and a 0-1 record through eight appearances. The right-hander has a 2.89 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across 9.1 innings, and he's prevented hits in four of his outings.