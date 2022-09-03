Tate (3-3) allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

Manager Brandon Hyde opted not to go to Felix Bautista for a third straight day. Tate got the last out in the eighth inning and then benefited from Baltimore taking the lead in their half of the frame. He got Vimael Machin to ground into a double play to end the game. Tate has allowed three runs in his last seven innings, adding a save, two holds, a blown save and a win in seven appearances in that span. The setup man has a 2.64 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB with three saves and 14 holds through 61.1 innings overall.