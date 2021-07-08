Tate will be the opener for Thursday's game against Toronto, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tate has plenty of experience as a starter in the minors but has pitched out of the bullpen in each of his 55 major-league appearances thus far. Don't expect him to pitch particularly deep in Thursday's game, as he's topped out at 2.2 innings this season and just threw two frames on Tuesday. Keegan Akin had been scheduled to start, but the Orioles have yet to announce if he'll be the primary pitcher after Tate or if they'll simply be going with a bullpen day.