Tate (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Tate was diagnosed with a flexor strain prior to spring training but has been throwing off a mound for a while now. Assuming everything goes well on his rehab assignment, he should be ready to return around the beginning of May.
