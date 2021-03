Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tate (finger) will make his Grapefruit League debut in Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tate finished the 2020 campaign on the injured list with a sprained finger on his throwing hand, but he doesn't appear to be facing any limitations thus far in spring training. He'll presumably be asked to cover an inning in relief in his first outing of the Grapefruit League slate.