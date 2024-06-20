Tate allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning, earning the save in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Tate allowed a run to score on a sacrifice fly, and he got another out when Oswaldo Cabrera was caught stealing. Tate then struck out Jahmai Jones to complete the save, which was his first of the year. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth inning but took a blown save when he allowed a game-tying single to Giancarlo Stanton. Tate has pitched well in the majors this year with a 2.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings, and he's added two holds and a blown save. The right-hander was a setup man in 2022 before a forearm injury wiped out his 2023 season, though he's often been used in low-leverage spots this year.