Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Tate (elbow) threw his first half-mound session of spring training Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun, Tate's throwing session consisted of all fastballs, as the Orioles aren't yet comfortable having him put spin on the baseball while he's working back from a right elbow flexor strain. Tate is already expected to be sidelined for the first month of the season, so the Orioles may not be planning on having him throw off a full month until late in camp or until early April.