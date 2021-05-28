Tate (0-2) allowed a run on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus the White Sox.

Tate retired the first two batters he faced, but he put the next two aboard before he was pulled from the game. Tanner Scott then allowed an inherited runner to score what was the decisive run. Tate missed nearly three weeks with a strained left hamstring. The 27-year-old has allowed a run in each of his last four appearances. He has a 3.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB with two holds in 13.2 innings this season.