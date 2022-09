Tate (4-4) took the loss Thursday versus the Red Sox, allowing two runs on a hit and two walks in one inning.

Tate surrendered a two-run home run to J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, which gave the Red Sox the win. This was the fourth time in five appearances Tate has given up at least one run as he fades late in the season. The setup man has a 2.88 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 59:13 K:BB, four saves and 16 holds through 72 innings this season.