Tate (0-1) allowed one earned run on two walks while recording only one out in the 10th inning, taking the loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Tate allowed the winning run to score on a wild pitch in the 10th inning. The 26-year-old has allowed an earned run in each of his last two starts. The Orioles don't have much bullpen depth, so Tate's role continues to be a high-leverage inning role despite not being a closing option. Tate has a 5.40 ERA in 3.1 innings.