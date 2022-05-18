Tate (0-2) took the loss Tuesday versus the Yankees. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in 1.2 innings.

Tate got into some trouble in both the sixth and seventh innings, but the runs against him were scored on a groundout and an error. The right-hander has allowed three runs (two earned) in 7.1 innings across six outings in May. The 28-year-old is at a 2.45 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB through 18.1 innings while adding a save and five holds in 16 appearances. While he's pitched well, he hasn't done enough to challenge Jorge Lopez for the closer role.