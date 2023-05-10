Tate (forearm) allowed a hit and a walk in scoreless inning in a rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Norfolk.
Tate will make at least one more rehab appearance for Norfolk after his scoreless outing Wednesday. The right-hander will likely need to be able to work in back-to-back contests before he's activated from the 15-day injured list, but Tate doesn't look to be far away from making his season debut with Baltimore after missing the first six weeks with a forearm strain.
