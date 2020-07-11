site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Dillon Tate: Undergoes MRI
Tate underwent a precautionary MRI on his right forearm Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Tate left Friday's intrasquad game after being struck in the arm by a line drive. The severity of the issue should become clear once the results of the MRI are released.
