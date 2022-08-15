Tate has given up three earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and zero walks in four innings across four appearances since the Orioles sent closer Jorge Lopez to the Twins at the trade deadline.

Tate, Felix Bautista and Cionel Perez were named as candidates to see save chances by manager Brandon Hyde following Lopez's departure, but Bautista has converted all three of the team's save opportunities since the deal. Tate has two saves and 12 holds this season, though he hasn't added to either total in over a month. Perez appears locked in as the primary setup option, but Tate should continue to see high-leverage work given his 2.56 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB over 52.2 frames.